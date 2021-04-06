SEC Outdoor Track & Field Weekly Honors

Photo: Errol Anderson/Texas A&M Athletics

SEC Track & Field Weekly Honors – April 6, 2021

Men’s Runner of the Week: Robert Dunning, Alabama

Alabama’s Robert Dunning opened the Florida Relays by breaking the school 400-meter hurdles record with a 49.70. Dunning’s mark in Gainesville also ranks second in the nation this season. He closed out the Florida Relays with a gold-medal performance in the 110-meter hurdles. Dunning won the 110 hurdles with a 13.55 into a headwind (-1.3), the second-fastest time of his career. His career-best mark of 13.45 came earlier this season and ranks him second nationally.

Men’s Field Athlete of the Week: Thomas Mardal, Florida

Florida’s Thomas Mardal impressed at this year’s Pepsi Florida Relays with a hammer throw mark of 75.77 meters (248 feet, 7.25) to break his own school record and take the lead on this year’s NCAA Division I Outdoor Qualifying list.

Men’s Newcomer of the Week: Joseph Fahnbulleh, Florida

Florida’s Joseph Fahnbulleh worked his way into the No. 2 spot of this year’s NCAA Division I Outdoor Qualifying list in the 200 meters with a time of 20.10 in this year’s Pepsi Florida Relays. Fahnbulleh’s time ranks second in the world and sixth in school history.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Dagbjartur “DJ” Jónsson, Mississippi State

Mississippi State’s Dagbjartur “DJ” Jónsson improved on his personal best from the week with a mark of 77.25m/253-5 in the javelin at the Florida Relays. Jónsson improved from No. 3 in the SEC to No. 2 with that throw, and he is now No. 3 in the NCAA.

Women’s Co-Runner of the Week: Tamara Clark, Alabama

Alabama’s Tamara Clark ran an outdoor PR of 22.50 to win the 200 meters at the Florida Relays. It is the best time in the nation this season and ranks her third all-time at UA. Clark finished second in the 100 meters with an 11.12, which matches the fifth-fastest time in school history and ties her for second in the nation this season. She also was part of the 4×100-meter relay team that finished in 44.39, good for 14th nationally.

Women’s Co-Runner of the Week: Presley Weems, Auburn

Auburn’s Presley Weems broke the school outdoor records in the 1500m and 800m on consecutive days at the Florida Relays. She is now ranked No. 1 nationally in the 1500m and No. 8 nationally in the 800m. Weems broke the school 1500m record by over three seconds with a time of 4:14.35, and she broke the 800m record with a time of 2:04.58. Weems is one of only two SEC women to be No. 1 nationally in an event and top eight in a second.

Women’s Field Athlete of the Week: Tyra Gittens, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens competed in multiple events in the dual meet, winning her main event in the high jump. She cleared 1.90m/6-2.75 to win the event, an NCAA-leading mark. The jump also ranks No. 2 on the Aggie all-time outdoor list. She also placed fifth in the shot put and sixth in the 100m hurdles.

Women’s Newcomer of the Week: Charokee Young, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Charokee Young finished second in the 400m with a time of 51.52, which currently ranks No. 3 in the NCAA. She also ran as a member of the 4x400m that won at 3:29.43, which is also ranked No. 3 in the nation. Her time also ranks No. 5 on the Aggie all-time outdoor top-12 list.

Women’s Co-Freshman of the Week: Claire Bryant, Florida

Florida’s Claire Bryant continued her impressive freshman campaign with marks of 6.68 meters (21-11) and 1.75 meters (5-8.75) in the long jump and high jump, respectively, during this year’s Pepsi Florida Relays. The freshman’s new personal record in the long jump ranks third in school history and in the nation this year. Meanwhile, her high jump mark is tied for the No. 8 spot in school history.

Women’s Co-Freshman of the Week: Athing Mu, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Athing Mu made her individual collegiate outdoor debut by winning the 1500m with a school record time of 4:16.06, which is also ranked No. 3 in the NCAA so far. Mu also ran as a member of the 4x400m relay that won with a time of 3:29.43, which also ranks No. 3 in the country.