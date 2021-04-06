Samsung Electronics says first-quarter profit likely rose 44%, in line with analyst estimate By Reuters

Home Business Samsung Electronics says first-quarter profit likely rose 44%, in line with analyst...

SEOUL (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics (OTC:) Co Ltd said on Wednesday first-quarter operating profit likely rose 44% on brisk sales of home appliances, smartphones and television sets, though chip earnings likely fell after a winter storm halted U.S. output.

The South Korean technology giant forecast January-March profit of 9.3 trillion won ($8.32 billion), in line with a 9.3 trillion won analyst forecast from Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue likely rose 17% from the same period a year prior to 65 trillion won, the firm said in a short preliminary earnings release.

Samsung (KS:) is due to release detailed earnings later this month.

