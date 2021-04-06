Salma Hayek Reveals Night Routine She Shares With Pet Owl When Husband Is Away

Instagram

Adopting a southern white-faced owl named Kering as a Valentine’s present for her husband, the ‘Frida’ actress additionally spills that the rescue pet has an unusual but ‘good’ sense of taste.

Salma Hayek has found a new bed buddy whenever her husband is away – she sleeps with her pet owl.

The “Frida” star adopted a southern white-faced owl named Kering two years ago, and she is so enamoured by her rescue pet, she lets her feathered friend share her bed when fashion mogul Francois-Henri Pinault is out of town.

She explained, “I gave it [the owl] to my husband as a Valentine’s present and named her Kering because that’s the name of his company and their symbol of the owl. And he was like, ‘Well, thank you, but I know this is your own present for yourself.’ ”

“When my husband is not in town, she sleeps in the room with me. We have certain routines before we go to sleep. I watch TV with my iPad, and she likes to stand on the iPad.”

Hayek also insisted Kering is more “curious” than most owls, and has an unusual but “good” sense of taste. She added, “Even though owls don’t drink liquids because they take everything from their prey, she likes good wine, this one.”

“[She can often be found] on my head or my shoulder, my arms. Sometimes, when she is really close to me, I can feel her rubbing against me, which is really nice. And I feel so blessed. Just being in the same room [with her], there’s an energy to it, and it is mesmerizing.”

<br />

And Salma explained why her love of animals is so strong. Speaking to People magazine, she said, “Because they don’t talk, you really have to be present with them, to communicate with them, to understand them. They always make you feel welcome. They never complain.”