Sacramento Kings to pay players in Bitcoin By BTC Peers

Pro American basketball team Sacramento Kings has caught the fever. Vivek Ranadivé, the Chairman, CEO, and Governor of the team confirmed on Monday that everyone in his organization could now opt to receive their salaries in Bitcoin.

Neil Jacobs, a well-known member of the Clubhouse audience and a regular moderator for Café Bitcoin, first broke the news on Twitter. According to Jacobs, the Chairman had this to say when he was called on stage:

I’m going to announce in the next few days that I’m going to offer everyone in the Kings organization, they can get paid as much of their salary in bitcoin as they want, including the players.

Back in 2014, Sacramento Kings began accepting Bitcoin as a payment option for team store merchandise. At that time, Ranadivé told ESPN that, “When I sold the NBA on keeping the team in Sacramento, my pitch included using the sports franchise as a social network to push the technology envelope.”

Bitcoin has continued to grow in popularity as more companies and payment processors are rolling out support for the digital asset. Tesla’s announcement that it would start accepting Bitcoin payment appears to have kick-started a trend among organizations to support the digital asset.

