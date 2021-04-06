Sabres’ Taylor Hall to sit amid trade rumors

Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams admitted several weeks ago that winger and 2017-18 Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall could be shipped to a contender ahead of the April 12 trade deadline.

Per Emily Kaplan of ESPN, the Sabres are sitting Hall for Tuesday’s matchup at the New Jersey Devils, the latest sign that the 29-year-old will soon have a new NHL home.

Hall joined the Sabres on a one-year, $8 million contract in October, and his deal includes a no-movement clause. However, Buffalo sits dead last in the overall league standings and is merely going through the motions completing the regular season, and Hall previously said he was open to a trade after the Sabres fired head coach Ralph Krueger last month.

“It’s part of the business,” Buffalo interim coach Don Granato said of the trade rumors. “We all know that. Taylor knows that. This game keeps you in the moment and that’s preparation for New Jersey. We had a good meeting on them this morning and our focus points and objectives going into the game. So there’s enough there, enough intensity to keep you focused where you should be.”

Kaplan added that the New York Islanders, Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche are among clubs interested in acquiring Hall before next Monday’s deadline.