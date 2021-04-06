S.Korea reports 668 new coronavirus cases, highest daily count in 3 months

Article content

SEOUL — South Korea on Wednesday reported 668 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, the highest daily count since Jan. 8 amid a rise in cluster infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The new cases bring the country’s total infections to 106,898, with 1,756 deaths, with the latest surge centered around clusters in kindergartens, saunas, bars and churches. Over 63% of new cases were found in Seoul and neighboring regions, including Gyeonggi province, KDCA data showed.

Authorities said they would expand testing efforts to trace transmission nationwide through epidemiological surveys and preemptive testing.

“If the fourth wave of infections becomes a reality, a disruption to vaccination would be inevitable, as well as dealing a big blow to our economy,” Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a government meeting on Wednesday.

“The government is maximizing efforts to prevent the fourth wave by mobilizing all means possible,” he said.

Health officials called on the public to refrain from non-essential gatherings and strictly log visits to crowded venues, such as restaurants, cafes and karaoke bars to facilitate epidemiological work in case of any outbreak.