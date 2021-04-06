Russian lobby group launches new campaign against anti-crypto laws By Cointelegraph

A group of Russian lobbyists led by the law firm Digital Rights Center has launched a new campaign against regulatory initiatives that they feel are impeding cryptocurrency adoption in the country.

The group has created a platform designed to help resist the adoption of laws that hamper the turnover of cryptocurrencies and digital assets in Russia, Digital Rights Center announced Tuesday. Other founding members of the initiative include the Commission on Blockchain Technologies and Digital Economy, the Russian-wide public organization Investment Russia, and the nonprofit organization RosComSvoboda.