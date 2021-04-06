Russian court fines TikTok over failure to delete content: reports By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of TikTok logo
MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Moscow court has fined social media app TikTok 2.6 million roubles ($34,000) over failure to delete content that the court said was related unsanctioned rallies, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.
The case follows series of other steps taken by Moscow recently to pressure western internet companies, having punitively slowed down Twitter while also suing Google (NASDAQ:) and Facebook (NASDAQ:).
($1 = 76.4550 roubles)
