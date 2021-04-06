Ripple wins access to SEC discussions on defining crypto assets as securities By Cointelegraph

Labs has been granted access to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission documents “expressing the agency’s interpretation or views” on the subject of crypto assets.

According to Law360, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn granted the defendants’ motion “in large part,” determining that SEC minutes or memos concerning crypto are likely discoverable. Netburn asserted staff-to-staff email communications do not need to be produced.

Outside of court