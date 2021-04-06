Rihanna Went Incognito At A Stop Asian Hate Protest

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“Hate = Racism against God!”

Rihanna hit the streets to show her support for the Asian American community this past weekend.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Rihanna joined her assistant Tina Truong as they made signs and marched alongside members of the Asian American community and their allies.

In photos shared by Tina, Rihanna is seen creating a poster that reads “Hate = Racism against God!”

“This is what solidarity looks like! #stopaapihate #stopasianhate #callitahatecrime,” Tina wrote on Instagram.

And it turns out that those marching alongside Rihanna had absolutely no idea who she was, thanks to her incognito attire.


@teacuptina/@BET / Via Twitter: @BET

At one point a fellow marcher asked to exhange Instagram handles with Rihanna and was completely shocked to find out who she was — which Tina captured on video.


@teacuptina/@TeamOfRihanna / Via Twitter: @TeamOfRihanna

Rihanna previously spoke out about last month’s deadly shootings in Georgia, writing what happened was “brutal, tragic, and is certainly not an isolated incident by any means.”

“AAPI hate has been rampantly perpetuated and it’s disgusting! I’m heartbroken for the Asian community and my heart is with the loved ones of those we lost yesterday. The hate must stop. #ProtectAAPILives,” Rihanna added.

Head here to learn how you can help prevent hate crimes against Asian Americans.

