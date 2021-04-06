Rihanna Unrecognized by Fan at Stop Asian Hate March in New York City

Instagram

The ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker does a little dance while holding a sign that read, ‘Hate = Racism Against God’ and ‘#StopAsianHate,’ and exchanges Instagram handles with an unsuspecting fan during the rally.

AceShowbiz –

Rihanna has shown up at the Stop Asian Hate march in New York City. Having opted to stay low-key while joining the fight against anti-Asian hate crimes with her assistant Tina Truong, the “Umbrella” hitmaker was unrecognized by a fan who also attended the rally.

In a clip shared by the 33-year-old star’s assistant on Instagram Story, she could be seen exchanging Instagram handles with one of the marchers at the Sunday, April 4 event. After she showed her page, the man asked whether it was truly hers. The caption of the video read, “When Rih gives you her IG handle but you think she trolling.”

<br />

The former girlfriend of Chris Brown might be looking unrecognizable since she donned a black face mask and dark sunglasses during the protest. She also sported a jacket, dark jeans and a baseball cap as she rocked her long braids.

Rihanna’s assistant also posted on Instagram Story some other videos taken from the outing. One clip saw the “Work” songstress doing a little dance while holding a sign that read, “Hate = Racism Against God” while the others displayed her holding “#StopAsianHate” sign.

<br />

Rihanna was not the only celebrity to have participated in the Stop Asian Hate protest. On March 22, Sandra Oh stepped out into Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania street to attend the same march. “Many in our community are very scared,” she told the crowd. “To everyone here… I will challenge everyone here, if you see something, will you help me? If you see one of our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us?”

The “Killing Eve” actress went on to stress, “We must understand, as Asian-Americans, we just need to reach out our hand to our sisters and brothers and say, ‘Help me and I’m here.’ ” She then led a chant, “I am proud to be Asian! I belong here!”