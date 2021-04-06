‘RHOSLC’ Jen Shah Calls Co-Stars ‘Racist’ in Leaked Audio

Instagram

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah made headlines again after she was arrested for an alleged telemarketing scam. In a new leaked audion, which was said to be obtained from her Instagram account, Jen was heard blasting her co-stars on the Bravo reality show.

Jen was first heard slamming Heather Gay. “Heather, she can lie all she wants but I’m ready to bust her s**t wide open,” she fiercely said, before adding, “I was ready to do it in the summertime when I started my ‘Shah Tha Fah Up’ podcast for IG live. Then I got a call from BRAVO like. ‘Hey, you know, can you please not say anything?’ ”

“Yeah – you wanna know why – I didn’t mention any names, but you wanna know I’m getting a call? You saw on the footage, the b**** is racist as f**k,” Jen continued. “They all were.”

In the audio, Jen also claimed that she’s the only minority in the cast. “I’m the only minority on the show,” she stressed. As for Mary Cosby, Jen argued that Mary “doesn’t even count because Mary thinks she’s white.”

She went on saying, “But, they just all came for me, which it’s fine. I’m gonna be myself. People like that because I’m real. And they know I’m the one on the show that has the biggest heart too. They know that….”

In recent interview, Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen broke his silence on Jen’s legal drama. During a Monday, April 5 episode of his SiriusXM show “Radio Andy”, the 52-year-old talk show host/producer looked hesitant when asked by a caller to address the allegations against the TV star.

Andy said, “I’m waiting to see how it plays out.” He also shared that he hoped Jen was innocent, especially since she has pleaded not guilty following her arrest. “I have nothing to add to what we already know, other than I certainly hope and pray that none of it is true,” Andy continued.

Jen was arrested in the parking lot of a small strip mall in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 30. The 47-year-old and her assistant Stuart Smith are accused of defrauding elderly people via a telemarketing scheme for nine years.