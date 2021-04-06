Rewards system allows decentralized messaging app users to earn crypto By Cointelegraph

Make Sense Labs, a decentralized application firm backed by venture capitalist Tim Draper, now allows users of its social messaging app to earn rewards in crypto.

According to an announcement from Make Sense, the technology company launched the crypto rewards feature on Monday on its Sense Chat app first developed in 2018. The app reportedly allows users to earn the company’s native SENSE tokens by interacting with others online, subscribing to different channels, inviting new users and creating message threads.