Real-world data comes to NFTs as street artists geotag their work By Cointelegraph

A Latvian artist going only by the name of Kiwie has announced their intention to release more than a thousand nonfungible tokens that represent real-world street art.

According to a statement from Kiwie, the NFT pieces will allow art connoisseurs to physically own street art without removing the brick wall, sidewalk or other infrastructure to which it was applied. The NFTs feature 3D renderings of the artist’s “Fat Monster” character spray painted in 1,001 real-world locations with corresponding geotags.