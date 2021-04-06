Real-world data comes to NFTs as street artists geotag their work By Cointelegraph

Real-world data comes to NFTs as street artists geotag their work
A Latvian artist going only by the name of Kiwie has announced their intention to release more than a thousand nonfungible tokens that represent real-world street art.
According to a statement from Kiwie, the NFT pieces will allow art connoisseurs to physically own street art without removing the brick wall, sidewalk or other infrastructure to which it was applied. The NFTs feature 3D renderings of the artist’s “Fat Monster” character spray painted in 1,001 real-world locations with corresponding geotags.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.