Ray Fisher Hollywood Reporter Interview

A tale of lies, gaslighting, and manipulation. #IStandWithRayFisher

This morning, The Hollywood Reporter published an interview with Ray Fisher detailing his abuse and mistreatment allegations against Joss Whedon on the set of Justice League, as well as the handling of the issues by Warner Bros. executives.


In particular, the article contained many allegations against Geoff Johns, co-chairman of DC Films and a producer on the film, Jon Berg, who was DC Films’ co-chairman at the time, and Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros’ studio chief.

It’s all pretty darn messy, so let’s dive right in — Fisher starts with talking about changes made to his character Cyborg after Whedon took the reins of the film following Zack Snyder’s departure, as well as Whedon’s responses when he tried to bring these issues up.


Fisher said that he and Snyder felt Cyborg’s story was the heart of the film, and that they both took portraying the first Black superhero in DC Films very seriously. However, when Whedon came in, Fisher said he had “to explain some of the most basic points of what would be offensive to the Black community” and that when he tried to give Whedon his thoughts on the changes, Whedon said, “It feels like I’m taking notes right now, and I don’t like taking notes from anybody — not even Robert Downey Jr.”

He also discusses claims that Warner Bros. execs thought Cyborg should smile more and that they didn’t want “an angry Black man” leading the film.


They allegedly told Fisher to play the part more like Quasimodo from Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame, with Johns allegedly pushing down Fisher’s shoulder in “a servile posture.”

The article then gets to the divisive “booyah” line — Fisher took issue with the catchphrase (which was not in the original comic, only the cartoon) as none of the other characters had one. He was taken out to dinner by Berg, who allegedly said he could lose his job if the line wasn’t put in.


Fisher also spoke about Whedon’s patronizing words when he did show up to shoot the line, including Whedon quoting Shakespeare at him.

The article brought up alleged mistreatment of other stars on set, including Gal Gadot, reporting that Whedon forced Gadot to film lines she wasn’t comfortable with, threatened Gadot’s career, and spoke against Patty Jenkins.


Although Fisher declined to comment on Whedon’s treatment of Gadot, one witness said, “Joss was bragging that he’s had it out with Gal. He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie.”

Jason Momoa was also mentioned, in particular in relation to an announcement Warner Bros. made on the day Fisher first started tweeting about his mistreatment, which Fisher took as a method to distract from his allegations. The announcement in question? A Frosty the Snowman film starring Jason Momoa, which Momoa called “fake,” backing up Fisher’s claims.

Fisher also elaborated on his firing from the upcoming The Flash film, saying he was offered only a cameo rate for two weeks of shooting.


Pretty sure a “cameo” just takes a day to film.

Several of the allegations concern co-chairman of DC Films Johns specifically, with Fisher saying he was told, “I just don’t want you to make a bad name for yourself in the business” after his agent called Emmerich to discuss Fisher’s mistreatment, which Fisher took as a threat.


The article also mentions Johns’ involvement in the Syfy series Krypton. Johns allegedly vetoed Superman having a Black grandfather (to be played by Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page) and the show having a gay character. There are even claims of Johns pushing back against writer Nadria Tucker when she tried to explain how Black women changed their hairstyles. Johns’ rep said these were continuity notes taken out of context, and used the fact that Johns was once married to a Black woman and has a mixed race son to essentially argue that he’s not racist…yep.

Much of the article discusses Fisher’s problems with the ensuing investigation, including claims that witnesses weren’t contacted and concerns that the investigator had helped sweep Warner Bros’ misconduct claims under the rug before. When Fisher asked for the name of who was overseeing the inquiry, Fisher was eventually given the name of a random Black lawyer who had no involvement in the investigation.


Apparently, when asked why the investigator had given the name of a lawyer who wasn’t involved, WarnerMedia said the investigator had “just pulled the name off the internet.”

You may have heard claims that Fisher did not cooperate with the investigation — according to the WarnerMedia head of communications Christy Haubegger, this was an emotional response based on “third-hand” information. AKA, it was not true.


However, when Fisher asked for an apology, Haubegger allegedly said, “I don’t think that if people said something they believed was true that there’s an apology needed.”

Claiming that many of the people named in the article are “not fit for leadership,” Fisher stresses that he’s come forward both as a result of the Black Lives Matter movement and also to “make people aware of who they’re dealing with” when it comes to Whedon, Johns, Berg, and Emmerich.


He said that he doesn’t think they should be excommunicated, but that they shouldn’t be in charge of hiring and firing people. To Berg’s credit, Fisher did say that Berg has since called to apologize for Fisher’s “appalling experience” on Justice League.

#IStandWithRayFisher quickly began trending on Twitter, with many voicing their support of Fisher and outrage over his treatment.

There's something evil about WB when they say they're not racist and then reduce a black man's role as a technical "cameo" so they wouldn't have to pay him, fire him when he exposed their racism, and then used their Asian exec as a racism shield. #IStandWithRayFisher

There’s something evil about WB when they say they’re not racist and then reduce a black man’s role as a technical “cameo” so they wouldn’t have to pay him, fire him when he exposed their racism, and then used their Asian exec as a racism shield.

#IStandWithRayFisher


Twitter: @UberKryptonian

Many praised Fisher’s actions and words, with one person calling him a “real life hero.”

Others brought up past rumors of Joss’ behavior on the set, stating they all “came true.”


Twitter: @DCsMANJI

Oh, boy. This is all pretty damning. If you’ve got the time, please read the full article over at The Hollywood Reporter. It’s absolutely worth a read and further details the dodgy elements of the investigations that took place after Fisher’s claims.

It’s also important to note that there’s been no comment from Joss Whedon at this time, and that Warner Bros. has stated their investigation did not uncover proof of these allegations.

