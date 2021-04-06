Rachel Bilson Won’t Let Her Daughter Watch Star Wars

“I’d like to keep it that way.”
During an appearance on the Betches Moms podcast, Rachel revealed what the six-year-old thinks of her parent’s acting careers.
“I think she knows that her mom — and her dad’s an actor too — so she kind of knows that we are in that world. But she’s not aware of that level. She definitely doesn’t know how famous her dad is or the character he played was,” Rachel explained.
She added that she thinks the little girl knows Hayden was in Star Wars but “has no idea what that even means, because she hasn’t seen anything.”
“I’d like to keep it that way. Thank God, because he kills children [in the movies], so let’s keep that from her until she’s like 80,” Rachel joked.
As for Briar watching Rachel’s own show, The O.C., she’s already decided that won’t happen “until she’s 35!”
Rachel also elaborated on Briar’s future career plans, explaining that she’s already expressed interest in acting.
