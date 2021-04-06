Pregnant Fantasia Barrino Rushed to Hospital After Experiencing Contractions

Instagram

When coming forward with her hospitalization, the winner of ‘American Idol’ season three praises her husband Kendall Taylor for always staying by her side.

Fantasia Barrino has been hospitalized. The winner of “American Idol” season three, who is now six-month pregnant with her third child, revealed that she was admitted to the hospital after experiencing contractions.

The 36-year-old singer gave an update on her condition via Instagram Story on Sunday, April 4. “Good morning. We’ve been in the hospital all day. We have to stay in the hospital for a while. My baby girl thinks she’s missing something out here, but she’s got to stay in here a little longer,” she stated.

Fantasia went on to praise her husband Kendall Taylor for always staying by her side. “I thank God for my husband,” she said, directing the camera to him sleeping in the corner of the hospital room. “He’s over there knocked out, poor thing! He’s been riding in there with me.”

Before ending her message, the “When I See U” hitmaker divulged that her “contractions are starting to come down now.” She then concluded, “My body is just tired, but we’ve got this.”

Fantasia confirmed her pregnancy in November 2020. In the following month, she divulged that it took three years for her to successfully conceive again. “At first we thought we were going to have to do different things like everybody was suggesting IVF because it wasn’t happening… This is a three-year journey we’ve been on,” she spilled in a December episode of “The Tamron Hall Show“.

Fantasia further recalled, “And then we went back in and I found out that one of my tubes was closed, we went back and then she says ‘Well now that one’s open the other ones closed.’ ” She then admitted to having taken a bunch of pregnancy tests, before one of them came back positive.

“When she threw (the test) at me, I was like, ‘Yo, you playing? Are you serious?’ ” the expectant mother grinned. “And from that point, it just increased our faith even more.”

The unborn child will be the first for Fantasia and Kendall together. She is already a mother to 19-year-old Zion and 9-year-old Dallas from previous relationships. Her husband, on the other hand, has a son named Treyshaun.