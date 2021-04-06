Polkadot futures open interest hits $1B as DOT price reaches a new ATH By Cointelegraph

Polkadot futures open interest hits $1B as DOT price reaches a new ATH
On March 24, the price of Polkadot’s DOT token corrected by 23% in a brief six-hour period, resulting in $174 million in liquidations across the futures market. This swift downside move also cut the aggregate open interest by 26%.
Now that DOT’s open interest is climbing to a new record high at $1 billion, investors may be worried that another price crash is on the way.
