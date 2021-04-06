Piers Morgan Says Royals Send Him Gratitude for ‘Standing Up’ Against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

WENN/Rocky/Avalon

The new revelation arrives after Piers further slams Meghan and accuses her of lying, challenging the Duchess of Sussex to name names of people involved in her accusations against the royals.

While many criticize Piers Morgan for attacking Meghan Markle following her and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the British royal family allegedly is grateful toward Piers. The TV host claimed in a new interview that the royals thanked him for “standing up” against the couple.

During an interview with Extra TV’s Billy Bush, the former “Good Morning Britain” host claimed that he received a message on behalf of the royal family. “I’ve had some messages communicated to me on behalf on several members of the royal family,” Piers shared. “I’m not going to go into who it was… but gratitude that somebody was standing up.”

“If that is true, let’s have the names of these people, and let’s go to them and ask them is this true. Did you tell a suicidal woman who told you she was suicidal she was not allowed to get help? Because I find that impossible to believe,” Piers added.

Adding that he still didn’t “believe any of what they were saying” in the CBS special, Piers continued, “Seventeen different claims by the pair of them have now been proven to be either completely untrue or massively exaggerated or unprovable. I don’t understand why I should have to believe people who are not telling the truth.”

“There are so many ridiculous whoppers in this interview that frankly, in the end, saying I would believe her would be like saying I believe Pinocchio. Why would I?” Piers added. “It’s not really about Meghan Markle – she’s a delusional duchess who wants to make millions off the royals while trashing family. It’s really about free speech.”