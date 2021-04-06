Pete Davidson Has Moved Out Of His Mother’s Basement

“I’m fully out. I got a pad.”
“I just moved out of my mom’s house,” he said as he unlocked the door of his new apartment. “I’m fully out. I got a pad.”
The comedian purchased a $1.2 million condo near his mother’s home on the North Shore of Staten Island, per the New York Post.
The home features two large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a beautiful terrace, and has panoramic views of Manhattan.
Davidson was previously living in his mother’s basement after he purchased the $1.3 million Staten Island home for his mom in 2016.
“It’s a joint effort. We got a house together,” Davidson previously told Jimmy Kimmel about living at home with his mom.
“I live underneath her…so yeah. I’m getting an arcade set up down there,” he said. “Tryna make it a little mine.”
Davidson may now have a condo that he can call his own but we’ll always have the memories of that time he gave an in-depth tour of his “apartment/basement at his mom’s house in Staten Island.”
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!