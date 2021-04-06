Pete Davidson Has Moved Out Of His Mother’s Basement

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“I’m fully out. I got a pad.”

Pete Davidson has officially moved out of his mother’s basement and into a luxury high-rise condo.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“I just moved out of my mom’s house,” he said as he unlocked the door of his new apartment. “I’m fully out. I got a pad.”

The comedian purchased a $1.2 million condo near his mother’s home on the North Shore of Staten Island, per the New York Post.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

The home features two large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a beautiful terrace, and has panoramic views of Manhattan.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Davidson was previously living in his mother’s basement after he purchased the $1.3 million Staten Island home for his mom in 2016.


Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images

“It’s a joint effort. We got a house together,” Davidson previously told Jimmy Kimmel about living at home with his mom.


Lester Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

“I live underneath her…so yeah. I’m getting an arcade set up down there,” he said. “Tryna make it a little mine.”

Davidson may now have a condo that he can call his own but we’ll always have the memories of that time he gave an in-depth tour of his “apartment/basement at his mom’s house in Staten Island.”

View this video on YouTube


Netflix Is A Joke / Via youtube.com

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR