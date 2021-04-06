Paychex Earnings Beat, Revenue Inline In Q3 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Paychex (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that was inline with expectations.

Paychex announced earnings per share of $0.96 on revenue of $ 1.11B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9239 on revenue of $1.11B.

Paychex shares are up 7% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.75% from its 52 week high of $101.12 set on April 5. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 6.34% from the start of the year.

Paychex shares lost 1.37% in pre-market trade following the report.

