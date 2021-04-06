Paychex Earnings Beat, Revenue Inline In Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Paychex Earnings Beat, Revenue Inline In Q3
Investing.com – Paychex (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that was inline with expectations.
Paychex announced earnings per share of $0.96 on revenue of $ 1.11B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9239 on revenue of $1.11B.
Paychex shares are up 7% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.75% from its 52 week high of $101.12 set on April 5. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 6.34% from the start of the year.
Paychex shares lost 1.37% in pre-market trade following the report.
Paychex follows other major Services sector earnings this month
Paychex’s report follows an earnings beat by Pinduoduo on March 17, who reported EPS of $-0.15 on revenue of $26.55B, compared to forecasts EPS of $-0.2543 on revenue of $19.12B.
JD.com Inc Adr had beat expectations on March 11 with first quarter EPS of $1.49 on revenue of $224.33B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.22 on revenue of $219.81B.
Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.