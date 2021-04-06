Paxos applies for clearing license with SEC following successful pilot tests By Cointelegraph

Paxos applies for clearing license with SEC following successful pilot tests
Paxos, a United States-based stablecoin operator, announced Tuesday that it will apply for a formal clearing agency license with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a move that would bring another practical use case for blockchain technology in traditional markets.
As Reuters reported, the pursuit of an agency license by Paxos follows a successful pilot test of its same-day settlement system. Credit Suisse (SIX:), a Zurich-based financial institution; and Instinet, the trading arm of Nomura Holdings (NYSE:) Inc, participated in the pilot by settling U.S.-listed stock trades on the same day.
