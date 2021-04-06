Panthers allowing Teddy Bridgewater to explore trade options

After acquiring Sam Darnold in a trade with the Jets, the Panthers are reportedly allowing Teddy Bridgewater to speak with other teams to potentially find a trade partner for Carolina.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that following the Darnold trade, the Panthers “spoke with QB Teddy Bridgewater and allowed him the opportunity to talk with teams to potentially facilitate a trade.” This gives Bridgewater the opportunity to find an ideal landing spot for himself, assuming that the trade would be approved by Carolina as well.

However, Rapoport said that sources told him that the Panthers are also not opposed to Bridgewater returning to the team next season if he is unable to find a trade partner. Basically, they are putting the onus on him to find a trade that they like and if he is unable to, they will simply keep him, most likely as Darnold’s backup.

Last season, Bridgewater started all but one game for the Panthers, leading the team to a 4-11 record while throwing 15 touchdowns and less than 4,000 yards passing. Carolina added Darnold as the clear replacement to Bridgewater, giving up several picks to acquire him and reportedly picking up the fifth year of his rookie deal.