Fernando Tatis Jr. is headed to the injured list following the injury he suffered on Monday night.

The San Diego Padres shortstop reinjured his left shoulder on a swing that resulted in a strikeout. The Padres said Monday night that Tatis had a subluxation.

Padres general manager A.J. Preller said Tuesday that Tatis has slight labral tearing. Preller also said that Tatis will go on the 10-day injury list. San Diego is hoping to have him back after that.