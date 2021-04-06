Ozzy Osbourne Shooting Cats and Birds in His Garden During Lockdown

Instagram

The Black Sabbath rocker claims he has taken up a new hobby, which is shooting animals that wander into his garden at Los Angeles home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ozzy Osbourne has raised eyebrows with his admission that he’s been using an air rifle to shoot “cats and birds” that wander into his Los Angeles garden during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The 72-year-old Black Sabbath rocker, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, admitted during a radio interview that shooting helps get him “out of my head” and called it “good fun.”

“When I am in my house, I worry I never am going to walk properly,” he explained. “When I first started this thing, I could not shoot. Now there’s dead cats (and) birds every minute.”

Ozzy and wife Sharon live with around 10 dogs and various cats. And when asked what his beloved animals’ reaction was to his shooting, Ozzy laughed, “They f**k off.”

The singer is no stranger to hitting headlines with his animal antics and famously bit the head off a bat while on stage with Black Sabbath in 1982.

Ozzy Osbourne previously revealed he tried his hardest to stay indoor during pandemic for fears of contracting Covid-19.

“I’ve got emphysema, so if I get this virus I’m f**ked,” he explained. “I’ve been going f**king nuts in my house all this time… I’m like a caged animal!”

Ozzy learned about the lasting effect of the virus from his producer who survived Covid. “I’d phone him up every day and he said he couldn’t sleep, because as soon as he went to sleep he’d stop breathing,” Ozzy said. “He’s not the same person now… It’s like anyone who’s had a near-death experience: he’s become a bit careful with life.”