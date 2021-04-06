Oprah Winfrey to Salute Tina Turner at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Party

WENN/Instagram

The former daytime talk show host is reportedly tapped to pay homage to the music icon at the upcoming star-studded event ahead of the Biggest Night in Music.

Oprah Winfrey will reportedly pay tribute to Tina Turner at Clive Davis‘ Grammys party.

The TV icon has been interviewed by the influential music producer for his upcoming celebration, and the duo took the opportunity to discuss the legacy of the 81-year-old singer.

“He interviewed her for 90 minutes… it will, of course, be edited,” a source told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column. “It’s linked to one of his favourite Tina Turner performances, and there was quite a bit of discussion around Tina. Clive was very excited that he got Oprah. It’s a big deal. He was like, ‘Can you believe this?’ ”

Rather than his usual Beverly Hilton Pre-Grammys party, Clive instead held a virtual star-studded bash in January (21) with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Gayle King, Alicia Keys, and Joni Mitchell joining in the fun.

He had to postpone the second edition after being diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy in February.

At the time, his representative said, “He is in good spirits and looks forward to doing the second half of his pre-Grammy gala in May.”

He has since recovered and while a specific date is yet to be confirmed, the event is still expected next month.

“The names connected with ‘part two’ are going to be bigger, if not better (than the first),” the insider added.

Tina has been plagued with a number of health issues in recent years, including kidney failure, and it was her husband Erwin Bach who stepped up to donate a kidney to her in 2017.