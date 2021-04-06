Nexo faces lawsuit for liquidating $5m in client collateral amid XRP delisting By Cointelegraph

United States-based crypto lending platform Nexo is facing a class-action lawsuit over suspension of XRP services on Dec. 23, 2020.

Lead plaintiff, California resident Junhan Jeong submitted the complaint on April 1. The complaint accuses Nexo of breaching its user agreement by suspending the use of XRP as loan collateral without notifying its customers beforehand. The suspension followed the SEC’s legal action against Labs for conducting unregistered securities offerings on December 22.