Nexo faces lawsuit for liquidating $5m in client collateral amid XRP delisting By Cointelegraph

Nexo faces lawsuit for liquidating $5m in client collateral amid XRP delisting
United States-based crypto lending platform Nexo is facing a class-action lawsuit over suspension of XRP services on Dec. 23, 2020.
Lead plaintiff, California resident Junhan Jeong submitted the complaint on April 1. The complaint accuses Nexo of breaching its user agreement by suspending the use of XRP as loan collateral without notifying its customers beforehand. The suspension followed the SEC’s legal action against Labs for conducting unregistered securities offerings on December 22.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.