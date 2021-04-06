New Zealand-Australia travel bubble to start on April 19 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses supporters at a Labour Party event in Wellington
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia will start on April 19, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday.
Ardern said the conditions for starting to open up quarantine-free travel with Australia have been met.
“Our team’s success in managing COVID-19 and keeping it out over the past 12 months now opens up the opportunity to reconnect with loved ones and resume Trans-Tasman travel,” Ardern said in a news conference.
