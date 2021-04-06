New Kind of Network (NKN) gains 340% to become ‘the biggest blockchain in the world’ By Cointelegraph

Home Business New Kind of Network (NKN) gains 340% to become ‘the biggest blockchain...

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

One telltale sign of a growing altcoin season is when obscure and lesser-known projects start putting on face-melting gains as traders scramble to jump on the rising price.

New Kind of Network (NKN) has emerged over the past month as one of these surprise gainers, increasing 1,400% from a low of $0.052 on March 8 to a new all-time high of $0.779 on April 6.

NKN/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView