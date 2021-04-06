Naya Rivera Voices Catwoman In Her Final Role

Naya completed the project before her passing in 2020.
In the animated feature, Naya voices Selina Kyle, AKA Catwoman.
“You could use a little fun,” Naya can be heard saying in the trailer.
The film will be released in two parts, dropping later this summer and then in the fall.
The cast also includes Jensen Ackles as Bruce Wayne and Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent/Two-Face.
While the film doesn’t quite look emotional, it’s certainly sad to watch knowing that it was Naya’s final role before her life was tragically cut short.
