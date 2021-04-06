More Singers Hit the Stage for Night 2 of Battle Rounds

NBC

“The Voice” returned with a new episode on Tuesday, April 5. In the new episode, viewers were offered with the second night of Battle Rounds. It featured the contestants taking the stage to face each other in hopes of advancing to the knockouts.

Kicking off the night was a battle from Team Blake Shelton‘s Emma Caroline and Cam Anthony. The pair hit the stage to sing “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber. “Emma, your tone is really lovely, that clarity, that grace, and power, it is really enjoyable to listen to your voice. Cam, Nick blocked me when I wanted you on my team. You sing with fire and conviction, that conviction pushed me over the edge with you,” coach John Legend commented. Eventually, Blake announced Cam as the winner of the battle and he saved Emma.

Following it up were Halley Greg and Gihanna Zoe from Team Kelly Clarkson. The pair sang “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran. Coach Kelly wasn’t there that night as Kelsea Ballerini temporarily took over her place. Noting that Kelly told her that both singers are “incredibly talented,” Kelsea announced that the winner of the battle was Gihanna.

Later, Zania Alake and Durell Anthony from Team John performed. Singing Destiny’s Child‘s “Emotion”, the two showed off their best in front of the coaches. Nick Jonas loved the song choice and personally thought Durrell outdid Zania in the battle. “Durrell, my favorite part of your voice is your falsetto, you were in a place where you could shine. Zania you have poise and grace, and you were wonderful, you delivered,” John added. He named Zania as the winner of the battle.

Jordan Matthew Young and Keegan Ferrell from Team Blake battled it out by singing “Calling All Angels” by Train. “Keegan from the blinds to this battle, you have grown very quick. That top register was coming out in a great way, despite the coaching. I want to see you enjoy this more. Jordan you are just cool man, you have an outfit that I could never pull it off. I think Jordan has a shot to win this whole thing,” Nick commented. Kelsea, meanwhile, noted that Jordan looked “comfortable” and praised Keegan for “that high note.” Blake chose Jordan as the winner while Nick successfully stole Keegan for his own team.

Singing “Rewrite the Stars” by Zac Efron and Zendaya Coleman were Zae Romeo and Lindsay Joan from Team Nick. John raved about their “expansive ranges,” while Blake said that he liked Zae’s tone though he personally thought Lindsay was better. However, Nick announced Zae as the winner of the battle. In a quick recap, Team John’s Ciana Pelekai and Denisha Dalton sang “You Broke Me First” by Tate McRae with Ciana winning the battle.

Concluding the night was Team Kelly’s Corey Ward and Savanna Woods. The pair belted out “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac, earning praises from the coaches. “This is my favorite song, it is hard to make your own and you did, especially Savannah. Corey, when I watched your blinds I couldn’t figure if you were county or singer/songwriter, and I love that. I have spoken to Kelly in-depth regarding you both,” Kelsea commented. She later named Corey as the winer and saved Savannah.