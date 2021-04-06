MLB confirms Rockies, Coors Field will host All-Star Game

Major League Baseball announced on Friday that it was relocating the 2021 All-Star Game and draft from Atlanta after Georgia passed a controversial overhaul of election laws.

On Tuesday, the league confirmed previous reports that the Colorado Rockies will host the exhibition contest at Coors Field on July 13. The draft will be held at a to-be-determined venue in Denver and is tentatively scheduled for July 11.

Per the MLB website, the league selected Colorado because it was already bidding for a future All-Star Game and has the necessary facilities and services to accept the festivities on short notice.

“Major League Baseball is grateful to the Rockies, the City of Denver and the State of Colorado for their support of this summer’s All-Star Game,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a prepared statement. “We appreciate their flexibility and enthusiasm to deliver a first-class event for our game and the region. We look forward to celebrating our sport’s best players and entertaining fans around the world.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers are scheduled to host the 2022 All-Star Game.