MicroStrategy Holds Almost 100K BTC, After Recent Purchase By CoinQuora

MicroStrategy Holds Almost 100K BTC, After Recent Purchase
- MicroStrategy bought another 253 Bitcoins.
- At an average price of $59,339 per coin.
- MicroStrategy increases its holding to over 90,000 BTC.
The finance software giant, MicroStrategy bought another 253 Bitcoins at an average price of $59,339 per coin. Indeed, the firm and its CEO Michael Saylor are really absorbing and embracing the Bitcoin cryptocurrency.
This made Michael Saylor react in a tweet post:
MicroStrategy has purchased an additional ~253 bitcoins for $15.0 million in cash at an average price of ~$59,339 per #bitcoin. As of 4/5/2021, we #hodl ~91,579 bitcoins acquired for ~$2.226 billion at an average price of ~$24,311 per bitcoin. $MSTRhttps://t…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
