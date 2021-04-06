Mets schedule COVID-19 vaccinations at Citi Field

New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson told reporters ahead of Monday’s season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Phillies that some players were showing “hesitation” toward receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots.

According to Ken Davidoff of the New York Post, the Mets are scheduling vaccinations on Thursday at Citi Field following their home opener against the Miami Marlins. New York and Miami have Friday off before resuming the series on Saturday.

Alderson turned 73 years old in November and has already been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Mets manager Luis Rojas added that he will receive his first of two vaccine shots on Thursday and that the team dedicated a portion of Tuesday activities to learning more about the vaccinations.

“We know it’s a voluntary decision,” Rojas explained. “I know there’s been some hesitation, and that’s OK to have the hesitation. But to have the educational session [Tuesday] and be more encouraged towards getting it, I think, is one of the intentions we have behind the process.”

MLB previously informed franchises that certain COVID-19 health and safety protocols can be relaxed if 85% of a club’s Tier 1 traveling party gets vaccinated.