Mets’ Pete Alonso becomes fastest player in MLB history with 70 HRs

Back in 2019, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso broke the MLB record for homers for a rookie with 53, besting Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees in the process. Alonso finished that season as the National League Rookie of the Year while driving in a whopping 120 runs.

After a truncated 60-game 2020 MLB season due to the COVID-19 pandemic saw Alonso belt 16 homers, he appears to be back up to his old tricks.

The 26-year-old slugger blasted a two-run homer off Philadelphia Phillies pitcher David Hale in the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s game.