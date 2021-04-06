Man in critical condition following hedge trimmer accident

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a hedge trimmer accident in Sydney’s lower North Shore.

Four crews, including the Careflight Rapid Response Rescue Helicopter, arrived at the scene on Smith Road, Artarmon just after 5pm today.

Paramedics treated a man in his 50s for a serious laceration to his right arm.

NSW Ambulance said the patient was also suffering a serious medical emergency when they arrived.

The man was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Carolyn Parish said paramedic crews did “an amazing job” in

“an understandably traumatic and chaotic scene”.

“The patient had been using a power tool whilst hedging prior to the medical emergency,” Inspector Parish said.