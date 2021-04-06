Maitland Ward Makes Six Figures Through OnlyFans

Instagram

The former ‘Boy Meets World’ actress boasts over the six figures income she receives per month from her OnlyFans account after adding new career as an adult film industry’s star.

AceShowbiz –

Money can’t buy happiness, but it surely makes Maitland Ward smiles widely. After adding porn star to her resume, the former “Boy Meets World” actress opened up that her new profession has helped her to earn six figures per month off people subscribing to her OnlyFans account.

The 44-year-old was asked her about her venture to OnlyFans when met at a Los Angeles cafe on Sunday, April 4. Claiming to feel “very fortunate,” she further spilled to TMZ, “Because I get six figures a month from OnlyFans.”

Aside from thanking fans, the actress who played Jessica Forrester on “The Bold and the Beautiful” believed that COVID-19 lockdown played a big part for her account’s success. She stated the pandemic has pushed the need “to connect and get off” since people were forced to stay at home.

Maitland went on to say that the amount she made from the adult-themed, subscription-based account alone “absolutely” went beyond her income from her mainstream acting career. Though so, the “White Chicks” actress looked forward to making a return to the small screen through a sitcom called “The Big Time“.

“The Big Time” will mark Maitland’s comeback after she kicked off an X-rated career in 2019. “I want to slay both industries,” she told The Post in early April. “I love and embrace both. Me being bold and free in my sexuality and so out there with it has really given me that power. When I was like this innocent flower, I was letting everyone else dictate what I should do or what I should be.”

During the interview, Maitland also credited porn for giving her acting career back. “When people always say, ‘Oh porn’s going to ruin you. You’ll never be seen by mainstream again. Nobody will ever want to hire you and porn will ruin it.’ It’s given me my acting career back. It really has,” she stressed.