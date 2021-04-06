Lizzo Teases Potential Duets With Harry Styles and Rihanna

WENN

The ‘Juice’ hitmaker hints at an upcoming collaboration with the One Direction member and plans to reach out to the Fenty Beauty mogul for another duet.

AceShowbiz –

Lizzo has teased potential collaborations with Harry Styles and Rihanna.

The “Good as Hell” hitmaker revealed she was planning to phone the “Golden” hitmaker – who she has become great pals with – over the weekend to plan a duet with the 27-year-old pop star.

She told fans on Instagram Live, “New music is motherf**king coming. Are you and Harry going to collab? I have a collab with him this weekend. I’m going to call him.”

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker also has a song she has written for her and the “Work” hitmaker that she wants to try and get the 33-year-old Bajan superstar to lay down her vocals on.

“Rihanna is busy but you know what is crazy?” she continued. “I have been wanting to hit her up. I’m scared, though. I’ma just DM her and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got a song for us.’ I do have a song. I might just do it.”

The 32-year-old Grammy-winner also teased that her follow-up to her acclaimed 2019 LP “Cuz I Love You” will be “very uplifting, fun and necessary.”

“This music is going to be very uplifting, very fun and very necessary,” she smiled. “I am making the music that I need to hear after the year we’ve had.”

Last year, Lizzo linked up with Rihanna as she modeled for Savage x Fenty Vol 2. show.

The show featured a long list of supermodels, singers, and TV personalities, including singer Rosalia, drag queen Shea Coulee, and models Miss 5th Ave, Irina Shayk, hotel heiress Paris Hilton, and artists like Miguel, Bad Bunny, and Ella Mai.