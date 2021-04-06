Litecoin Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $240.274 by 23:26 (03:26 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.05% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since February 17.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $15.946B, or 0.81% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $15.946B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $231.001 to $242.658 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 21.29%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.284B or 4.58% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $192.3714 to $244.5082 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 42.79% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $58,037.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 0.98% on the day.

was trading at $2,113.65 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.06%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,082.671B or 54.84% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $243.883B or 12.35% of the total cryptocurrency market value.