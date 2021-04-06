LisaRaye McCoy Explains Herself After Defending Radio Host’s Colorist Comments

Instagram

The actress previously enraged people with her opinion on Rob Lederman’s remarks, in which he compared black women’s skin tones to toaster settings, in an episode of ‘Cocktails With Queens’.

LisaRaye McCoy has clarified her comments defending radio host Rob Lederman over his offensive comments as he compared black women’s skin tones to toaster settings. The actress caught flak because of that, prompting her to address the backlash in a new interview.

“I never supported him,” LisaRaye told TMZ on Monday, April 5. “I don’t even know who he is… you guys are so funny, because you will take something and run with it.”

LisaRaye explained that she was simply just “commenting on his preference.” She went on to say, “But I get it. It’s a bigger conversation.”

LisaRaye enraged people with her opinion on Rob’s remarks in a discussion in an episode of “Cocktails With Queens” with co-hosts Claudia Jordan, Vivica A. Fox and Syleena Johnson. “I dont know, I’m not there with it,” LisaRaye opined. “I just think that we’re so sensitive now, that I think that, just like how we talked about Justin Bieber‘s video and him using Martin Luther King. I mean, he got a pass because he’s more Black-white, he’s more white-Black, you know what I’m saying.”

“He’s just saying he doesn’t go as far as a dark-skinned Black woman,” LisaRaye continued. “He’s comfortable with the color of a Halle Berry. What’s wrong with that?” Syleena then insisted that it was “colorism,” to which LisaRaye replied, “I always say I either wanna get a latte or I’ll say I wanna caramel latte or a mocha.”

In an episode of “The Morning Bull Show”, Rob controversially said, “I would never go to a Serena Williams level, but I’m very comfortable with a Halle Berry level.” The rude comments earned him immediate backlash in addition to costing him his job as he was fired from the show.

He then showed remorse over his offensive comments. Revealing to The Buffalo News that he was “horrified” by his words, he added, “I could easily see how someone could be offended by that. I get that. It sounds terrible, and it is terrible.”