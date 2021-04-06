Lily Allen Opened Up About Her Life During An Insta AMA

Lily Allen got real with her fans during a Q&A session.
We all know and love Lily Allen, our “Fuck You” and “Smile” Queen.
Well recently she jumped on Instagram to do an AMA on her stories, and she shared so much!!!!
We learned she once had liposuction. “Yeah, I had lipo once on my bum many years ago,” Allen said.
“I was with this guy and he was like ‘What are these scars?’” she continued. “And I was so embarrassed. I said, “It’s from a hip replacement.”
We also learned about Allen’s workout routine.
“Well, I just do a workout online with my personal trainer,” Allen revealed. “And I do that five times a week.”
One more thing we learned was that Allen met her husband, David, “in a dressing room area of a chat show.”
“You know, it’s kind of fab,” she said about married life with her hubby. “I can’t complain. My husband is a delight and I’m feeling pretty good these days.”
Allen is so honest about her life, and that’s one of the things that I love about her.
