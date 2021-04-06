Lil Nas X’s Video Congratulating Himself Is Awesome

y’all told a 19 year old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again. you told him to stop while he’s ahead. he could’ve gave up. but 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1’s later, he’s still here. thank you to my team and my fans! ily 🏹🤍 https://t.co/cW0UiXjJOk