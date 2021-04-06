Lil Nas X Faces Backlash for Attending Big Maskless Party With TikTok Stars

Instagram

Fans quickly call out the Grammy winner considering that he previously tweeted against indoor gatherings during the pandemic while defending his ‘Satan Shoes’.

AceShowbiz –

Another day, another scandal for Lil Nas X. The “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” rapper is under fire after a video has found its way out online, featuring the star attending a massive party with TikTok influencers where most of them were not wearing mask despite COVID-19 pandemic.

He was spotted among the guests at the musician-turned-influencer Austin Mahone‘s 25th birthday party. The clip saw Lil Nas X dancing and singing to his new song alongside other party-goers.

Austin also shared a clip from the bash, which allegedly was held at Wish mansion in Bel Air, on his Instagram Story and tagged the Grammy-winning artist. Also seen at the party was TikTok influencer Quenlin Blackwell.

After the video went viral, fans quickly called out Lil Nas X considering that he previously tweeted against indoor gatherings during the pandemic while defending his controversial “Satan Shoes“. “we are in a pandemic & there is a mass shooting every week but y’all are gathering in church to discuss shoes lmaooo,” he tweeted at the time.

“Oh wait so lil Nas X threw a party after telling everyone else not to party? Figures,” one person tweeted. Expressing her disappointment in the rapper, someone else added, “lil nas x throwing a covid party….. i was rooting for u.” Another person wrote, “lil nas x trash talkin ppl at mass gatherings as if he didn’t attend multiple parties without masks.”

“i don’t care about lil nas x satan shoes, him doing stuff with satan in his video. as a catholic i genuinely don’t give two f**ks. but i do have a problem with him saying not to go have big gatherings during the pandemic and then goes to a party #lilnasxisoverparty,” one tweet read.

That aside, Lil Nas X is celebrating the success of his new track “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” as it topped the Billboard Hot 100. The song hit the top of the U.K. charts on Friday, April 2 and now the rapper’s new tune has shot to the top of the North American singles countdown.

“Y’all told a 19 year old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again,” he tweeted. “you told him to stop while he’s ahead. he could’ve gave up. But 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1’s later, he’s still here. thank you to my team and my fans! [sic]”.