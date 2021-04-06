Leaking of Justin Bieber Location Has Led to Termination of Exclusive Club Membership

Instagram

Along with a paparazzi photo of the ‘Yummy’ singer and his wife Hailey Baldwin, San Vicente Bungalows private club warns its members against tipping snappers off.

AceShowbiz –

A member at West Hollywood’s exclusive San Vicente Bungalows private club has been kicked out for inviting a guest who tipped paparazzi off about a Justin Bieber sighting.

Snappers descended on the place after the unnamed guest informed them that Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin were there last week (ends April 2), and the pop star’s aides alerted Bungalows boss Jeff Klein to the blunder.

Klein and his people didn’t hesitate and in an April newsletter to members, obtained by Page Six, they revealed they had to “terminate” the guy who brought the guest that tipped off the media.

“The photo below was circulated online earlier this week,” the note beneath a snap of the Biebers leaving the club read. “Within less than 24 hours, our team discovered whose guest was responsible of alerting the paparazzi [sic]. The Member who brought this guest to our Club has now been terminated.”

“We wanted to take a moment to remind you of the following Club policies, which we take very seriously: No photography/videography of any kind is permitted on the Club premises or surrounding areas… No posting on social media or discussion about the club, its Members and their guests, or Club activities is permitted.”

“We not only hold you accountable of these rules but we hold you, the Member, accountable for your guests following the rules. Should a Member’s guest not adhere to our Club policies, that Member’s membership is subject to suspension or termination upon review.”

Back in 2019, a club member was terminated for leaking news of a meeting between Steven Spielberg and Netflix boss Ted Sarandos at the hotspot.