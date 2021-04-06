Larsa Pippen Allegedly Calls It Quits With Malik Beasley 4 Months After PDA Pic Scandal

Instagram

Words are the ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ alum has decided to ‘distance herself from the drama’ following homewrecker accusation as the NBA star is still married to his wife Montana Yao.

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley are reportedly no longer together, four months after caught in scandal over their PDA picture. Rumor has it the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen made the decision to “distance herself from the drama” and focus on her family as well as her jewelry business.

As an Us Weekly‘s source notes, the 46-year-old former reality TV star and the Minnesota Timberwolves player “were friends first” and they are “still in communication” despite no longer dating. The source claims the relationship was never serious in the first place, saying, “Many people assumed it was serious when in fact it was not.”

As to why Larsa called it quits with the 24-year-old athlete, the so-called insider explains, “Larsa decided to distance herself from the drama. He was going through a lot and the timing wasn’t right.” The source adds that the former “The Real Housewives of Miami” star has now been “focusing on her family and Larsa Marie, her jewelry brand.”

Larsa and Malik were first romantically linked in November of last year after they were spotted on a date in Miami. The NBA star is still legally married to his wife Montana Yao, but Larsa insisted that Malik and Montana had separated prior to her relationship with him.

“Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him that’s a fact,” she claimed in late 2020. The pair later flirted publicly on social media and were reported to have spent Valentine’s Day together in February.

Meanwhile, Malik and Montana are currently involved in a divorce battle, with the former questioning the paternity of their 2-year-old son Makai. Court documents reveal the shooting guard “now contests paternity” and has already taken the test to prove if he is the biological father of Makai.

As for Montana, she accused Malik of not giving her child support for Makai, who was born in March 2019 before the former couple got married. She states in court docs that she “contends that Husband [Malik] is the biological father of the child but no Recognition of Parentage has been signed and Husband has not otherwise been adjudicate the child’s father.”