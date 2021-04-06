Lamar Odom Cozying Up to Karlie Redd in a Club

WENN/Instagram/Mega

The former professional basketball player and the reality TV star spark dating rumors after they’re spotted hanging out together with her ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ co-stars.

Are Lamar Odom and Karlie Redd an item? The former NBA star may have moved from his failed relationship with Sabrina Parr by dating the reality TV star as the two have been spotted hanging out together.

In a video which surfaced on late Monday night, April 5, Lamar was seen cozying up to Karlie while they were dancing in what looks like a nightclub. Joined by her “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” co-stars, the 41-year-old hunk put his arm around Karlie’s shoulders as they swayed their bodies right and left.

In another video which appeared to taken on the same night, Lamar and Karlie witnessed another pair’s special moment as a cast member of the VH1 show appeared to surprise his significant other with a luxurious car as a gift. The 46-year-old model, who rocked a black outfit, and the former athlete, who stood out in a red jacket, seemed to be happy for the other couple as they were smiling when the surprise was unveiled.

Safaree Samuels, who was excited as others that night, was seen recording the moment on his phone camera. Meanwhile, Lamar stood close Karlie all the time in the clip. The moment was apparently also filmed for “LHH: Atlanta” as several crew members were seen on the scene.

Upon learning that Karlie may be dating Lamar now, some social media users have weighed in on the alleged new relationship. “Karlie gone secure the bag by any means necessary,” an unimpressed person wrote.

Another accused Karlie of using Lamar, commenting, “Karlie tryna get that Kardash bag. I see you Auntie.” Another advised her, “That’s more her speed…but she better not stress that man out because Lamar has been through A LOT.”

Predicting that their relationship will get messy as their previous breakups, another claimed, “And karlie gone be on basketball wives. Ooooo I can see the messiness now.” Someone else similarly suggested, “Then he’ll come and say she took advantage of him,” while another simply remarked, “Yikes.”