Kimchi Premium Drives Bitcoin Over $68,000 in South Korea By CoinQuora

Kimchi Premium Drives Bitcoin Over $68,000 in South Korea
South Korea’s Kimchi Premium has struck again. This time the marvel has driven the Bitcoin price over $68,000. In contrast, Bitcoin is currently trading at $59,000 globally.
In fact, based on trading data from Bithumb and Korbit, the trading pair is sitting at 77,393,000 KRW or $68,853.
Kimchi Premium is the term that describes the price difference between Korean crypto exchanges and exchanges outside the East Asian country. The difference has occurred several times in the past, including during the 2017 crypto boom and the 2018 crash.
With the growing Kimchi premium, I did some digging on the BTC performance following previous spikes in the Korean BTC pair.
While it’s impossible to say whether the Kimchi…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
