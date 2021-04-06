Kim Kardashian Officially Named Billionaire by Forbes Two Years After Title Was Revoked

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ officially adds billionaire to her resume as she is listed among Forbes’ World’s Billionaires, two years after the magazine revoked her title.

AceShowbiz –

Kim Kardashian has officially hit billionaire status.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has been included in Forbes magazine’s World’s Billionaires list for the first time, citing her hugely successful businesses, KKW Beauty and the SKIMS shapewear brand, as well as cash from reality TV and endorsement deals, for her vast wealth.

Kim’s worth increased from $780 million (£561 million) last October (20) to $1 billion after she cashed in on KKW Beauty by selling 20 per cent of the cosmetics company to Coty bosses for $200 million (£144 million).

The mother-of-four – who is in the middle of a divorce from rapper Kanye West – launched KKW Beauty in 2017 after seeing the success of half-sister Kylie Jenner‘s makeup firm, Kylie Cosmetics.

When she announced the project, Kim said, “It’s the first time I’ve moved away from having licensing deals and transitioned into being an owner.”

Kylie had previously been dubbed the world’s youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes officials in 2019, but had the title removed amid claims suggesting the 23 year old had “inflated” figures about her business affairs.

Kim’s new billionaire boast comes as she prepares to take another page out of Kylie’s branding book by filing trademarks for a new skincare range, called SKKN BY KIM, according to TMZ.

The documents suggest that Kim will attach the brand name to a wide range of products, including fragrances and cosmetics, as well as products for skin, hair and nails.

Kim previously admitted that she approached “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” as a business opportunity and a chance to increase her profile.

She explained, “When the opportunity for our TV show came about, I wanted to do it to bring attention to our stores (which she’d opened with her sisters). I was thinking this might not last very long, but we’ll grow a great business and expand online.”

“I thought it would be great press. I didn’t think it would turn into what it turned into.”

Kim has more than 213 million followers on Instagram and has admitted to looking at herself as a brand.

The brunette beauty – who has starred in the hit TV series since 2007 – said, “I definitely look at myself that way. I think that there’s the Kim Kardashian brand and the Kardashian brand.”

“I think they blend together, but I have different qualities or interests that my sisters might not be so into. But no matter what, we’re family and super close. I think the brand will always represent family.”