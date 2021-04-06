Keke Palmer Said She Was Misunderstood As A Child Star

“As a child [in the] entertainer world, your emotions are always the last thing that people care about.”
Growing up as a child star was not easy for Keke Palmer. In a recent interview with InStyle, she admitted that she was “misunderstood” as a young actor.
“At a young age, as a child [in the] entertainer world, your emotions are always the last thing that people care about,” Palmer said during a recent episode of Ladies First with Laura Brown.
“I think you get really quickly into being a people-pleaser and trying to be everything that everybody wants you to be,” Palmer continued. “And so I think in a lot of that, you end up being misunderstood.”
Palmer noted that she’s “fought a lot of” misconceptions about who she is as a person in her “adult life,” even though she’s still “new” to being an adult.
“Something that I work towards every day is to not worry about people not understanding me. I think that’s something that I work towards every day is to not worry about people not understanding me,” she said, “because I understand myself.”
“I find so much ease with being alone because I actually like me,” Palmer added. “That’s what’s so crazy, is because people assume if you want to always please people or be nice, it’s because you have an issue or esteem problem with yourself.”
“But actually, no,” the actor said. “It’s y’all not knowing what y’all want and projecting that on me that’s giving me the stress. Me, on my own, in my own room, I’m happy as hell.”
Palmer said that her best advice for people who are struggling to find themselves is that they shouldn’t care about what others say about them.
“People still ain’t going to understand you, but it’s not really those people’s faults for not understanding you,” she said. “It’s your fault for caring.” Amen!
