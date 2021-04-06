Joe Jonas Hyped Up Sophie Turner’s Instagram Selfies

Bradly Lamb
2

We all need a hype man like Joe Jonas.


The 31-year-old musician proved his status as her ultimate hype man when she recently posted some sexy selfies on Instagram.


“I’ll have a piña colada please 🌞 🍹,” Sophie captioned a series of photos posing in front of a mirror.

Joe obviously had to share his thoughts in the comment section, complimenting Sophie while channeling his inner Lady Gaga.


“Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular,” Joe wrote.

I mean, c’mon. Their love is the sweetest!!!

And Joe posting a sweet birthday message for Sophie.

And regardless of the reason for the sweet posts, it’s nice to see a couple that’s so in love!

